Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville’s Chief of Police has been relieved of his duties by the city administrator, and many residents are stunned by the news.

Todd Ackerman has served as Marysville’s police chief since April 20, 1999. His 22-year career came to an end last week when he was relieved of his duties by City Administrator, Austin St. John.

St. John would not say why he let Chief Ackerman go, but did release a statement to 13 NEWS on Wednesday.

He said, “As a practical matter and as good government practice, personnel matters are routinely handled confidentially. This practice protects the employee as well as the governmental body with regard to private, personal information.”

During Monday night’s city council meeting, several Marysville residents spoke in support of Ackerman, including his wife.

She brought a quarter up to the podium to use in an analogy saying, “Maybe some of you are questioning if I’m being honest. You can see one side and I’m telling you I’m being honest, but what if that’s not enough? What if the people that elected you to your position want you to question me, to see the other side, to take a look. What if they want you to validate what I’m saying? If I were sitting in your seat I would do what they asked because they are who elected me.”

You can watch the city council meeting here.

Ackerman has also received an outpouring of support on social media from Marysville residents and former colleagues with posts reading, “I stand with Chief Ackerman.”

A petition has even garnered over 500 signatures asking for Ackerman to be reinstated as Chief of Police.

13 NEWS reached out to Ackerman’s attorney for comment and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.