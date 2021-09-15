Advertisement

Ribbon cut on Zahner Building in Downtown Topeka

Zahner Building at 923-925 S. Kansas Ave.
Zahner Building at 923-925 S. Kansas Ave.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic Topeka building is ready to go after an eight-month restoration effort.

The Zahner Building at 10th and Kansas is officially open, and houses four long-established Topeka businesses. MB Piland Advertising + Marketing, Umbrella, BANKTASTIC, and Roaring Rat Films all call the century-old space home. The street level will soon be rented out to two new businesses, including the MB Addis and Co. jewelry salon and a currently un-named tenant.

The Pilands, who own the building, say they’re excited to see the building back to its former glory.

“We want to bring it back to its former glory if we can,” Gary Piland said. “Now, we’re just kind of amazed at how well it turned out, and we’re very proud to share it with our friends in Topeka.”

The Pilands also used the ribbon-cutting ceremony to thank all of those that helped them in the restoration process.

