Rep. Mann calls for resignation of Gen. Milley following phone call with Chinese General

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Tracey Mann has called for the resignation of General Mark Milley following the discovery of his phone call with a Chinese General.

U.S. Representative Trace Mann (KS-01) says U.S. General Mark Milley secretly phoned a Chinese General and assured him that no military actions would occur.

“As the chairman of the U.S. President’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley took an oath to serve the American people and follow the direction of our commander-in-chief,” said Rep. Mann. “If the allegations are true and General Milley secretly phoned China’s General Li Zuocheng to promise information about U.S. military strategy, General Milley betrayed his oath, risked the national security of our country, and should immediately resign or be terminated.”

After calls from Congress to fire Gen. Milley on Wednesday, President Joe Biden indicated that he would stand behind the General’s decisions.

“I have great confidence in Gen. Milley,” Biden told a reporter.

In a written statement, Col. Dave Butler, Milley’s spokesman, said the General acted within his authority.

