Advertisement

Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year

Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells told 13 NEWS Wednesday, September 15, 2021 that hazing...
Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells told 13 NEWS Wednesday, September 15, 2021 that hazing allegations at Burlingame HS date back beyond 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into accusations of hazing at Burlingame High School.

Sheriff Chris Wells said an anonymous tipster contacted their office on August 26th to report rumors of hazing.

Wells said his office opened up an investigation the same day.

13 NEWS received several tips from viewers who said hazing on the football team dates back at least two years.

The sheriff would not say if the investigation specifically involves the football team.

He did say his criminal investigators are looking at “several incidents” and that some allegations date back “beyond this year”.

“We’ve spoke with several victims, supposed victims and suspects,” he said Wednesday.

“We’ll try to speak with all the potential victims and suspects and see where it leads us, go from there and when we’re done, we’ll submit it to the Osage Co. Attorney and then he’ll determine where it goes from there.”

Wells said since the case involves minors it creates its own complications but added people involved in the case have been “very cooperative”.

He said the public’s help is a key part of the investigation.

“ Our goal is to investigate, figure out what happened and build the best case we can; we’re trying to provide the best case we can, we need all the information we can get and anyone with any information would be helpful in our case,” he said.

“The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, we believe we need to protect our children, this case we’re investigating, this is thoroughly going to help do that.”

Burlingame School District Superintendent Dr. Marcy Cassidy would not provide details but told 13 NEWS Tuesday the district provides a safe and healthy environment for students.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121, 877-OSCRIME or email tips@oscosheriff.org

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Cole Harrington
Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

Latest News

(File)
Constitution Day website aims to give Kansans perspective on U.S. Constitution
Zahner Building at 923-925 S. Kansas Ave.
Ribbon cut on Zahner Building in Downtown Topeka
FILE - More than 100 people swear in during an Aug. 27 ceremony in Wichita to become new U.S....
Citizenship Day at Wichita State to welcome 101 new Americans
FILE: Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play...
Topeka High’s Rachel Stous wins first pro golf tournament
FILE
KHP joins effort to keep Kansans safe around railroad tracks, trains