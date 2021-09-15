Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into accusations of hazing at Burlingame High School.

Sheriff Chris Wells said an anonymous tipster contacted their office on August 26th to report rumors of hazing.

Wells said his office opened up an investigation the same day.

13 NEWS received several tips from viewers who said hazing on the football team dates back at least two years.

The sheriff would not say if the investigation specifically involves the football team.

He did say his criminal investigators are looking at “several incidents” and that some allegations date back “beyond this year”.

“We’ve spoke with several victims, supposed victims and suspects,” he said Wednesday.

“We’ll try to speak with all the potential victims and suspects and see where it leads us, go from there and when we’re done, we’ll submit it to the Osage Co. Attorney and then he’ll determine where it goes from there.”

Wells said since the case involves minors it creates its own complications but added people involved in the case have been “very cooperative”.

He said the public’s help is a key part of the investigation.

“ Our goal is to investigate, figure out what happened and build the best case we can; we’re trying to provide the best case we can, we need all the information we can get and anyone with any information would be helpful in our case,” he said.

“The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, we believe we need to protect our children, this case we’re investigating, this is thoroughly going to help do that.”

Burlingame School District Superintendent Dr. Marcy Cassidy would not provide details but told 13 NEWS Tuesday the district provides a safe and healthy environment for students.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121, 877-OSCRIME or email tips@oscosheriff.org

