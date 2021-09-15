Advertisement

One seriously injured in SUV-motorcycle crash Tuesday night in East Topeka

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday night at S.E. 26th and California Avenue in East Topeka, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday night in East Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:38 p.m. at S.E. 26th and California Avenue.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle collided at that location.

The motorcycle rider was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle was reported uninjured.

Munoz said officers believe speed contributed to the crash.

The motorcycle rider was issued several traffic citations, Munoz said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

