Multiple vehicles have tires slashed at Topeka Parole office

Topeka Parole Office
Topeka Parole Office(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Someone slashed the tires of multiple vehicles belonging to Topeka Parole officers over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed to 13 NEWS that staff found tire damage on three vehicles Tuesday morning. The vehicles were all parked at the Topeka Parole Office at 20th and Western.

A police report has been filed, but no other information was available.

