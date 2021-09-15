Advertisement

Misunderstanding leads to gate closure at McConnell Air Force Base

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: All inbound and outbound gates at McConnell Air Force Base have been reopened following a brief closure Wednesday morning.

Officials at the air force base said a civilian was apprehended around 10:30 a.m. after a misunderstanding of instructions at the base’s West Gate. They said the base was closed while Security Forces responded, located and detained the individual. Investigators have since determined that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding of instructions given to the driver on gate entry procedures.

The base has since resumed normal operations.

McConnell says one hundred percent ID checks are required before entry to Air Force installations.

McConnell Air Force Base announced Wednesday that its gates are closed.

The base said no traffic will be allowed in or out at this time.

The base said more information would be released regarding the closure at a later time.

Inbound and outbound traffic are closed temporarily at all gates. We will post further updates to our page as information becomes available.

Posted by McConnell Air Force Base on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Cole Harrington
Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

Latest News

Topeka Parole Office
Multiple vehicles have tires slashed at Topeka Parole office
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against USC during the first half of a...
Big 12 releases 2021-22 basketball schedules
FILE - Overlooking Hummer Sports Park.
Vaccine clinic added to the Annual Family Fitness Fun Night at Hummer Sports Park
Lyon County deputies arrested Ronda and Thomas Staggs on May 26, 2021, for animal cruelty after...
Defendant in Lyon Co. animal cruelty case to face pretrial hearing Thursday
Havoc Room Topeka
Havoc Room To Open in October