Misunderstanding leads to gate closure at McConnell Air Force Base

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: All inbound and outbound gates at McConnell Air Force Base have been reopened following a brief closure Wednesday morning.

Officials at the air force base said a civilian was apprehended around 10:30 a.m. after a misunderstanding of instructions at the base’s West Gate. They said the base was closed while Security Forces responded, located and detained the individual. Investigators have since determined that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding of instructions given to the driver on gate entry procedures.

The base has since resumed normal operations.

McConnell says one hundred percent ID checks are required before entry to Air Force installations.

McConnell Air Force Base announced Wednesday that its gates are closed.

The base said no traffic will be allowed in or out at this time.

The base said more information would be released regarding the closure at a later time.

