Advertisement

Man in ‘suspicious motor home’ arrested on meth count in Brown County

Walter Cole Jr., 41, of Salem, Neb., was arrested this past week in connection with...
Walter Cole Jr., 41, of Salem, Neb., was arrested this past week in connection with methamphetamine possession in the Brown County town of Robinson, authorities said.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 41-year-old Nebraska man was arrested this past week in connection with methamphetamine possession in Brown County, authorities said.

The man was identified as Walter Cole, of Salem, Neb.

According to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, deputies were notified of a “suspicious motor home” around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 in Robinson, a town of around 234 people located about five miles southeast of Hiawatha.

Merchant said the motor home was parked in the roadway on the west side of Robinson.

Brown County sheriff’s deputies found the motor home and made contact with the driver, later identified as Cole, Merchant said

While deputies spoke with Cole about the license plate issue, Merchant said, Brown County K-9 officer Ari “alerted” on the motor home, Merchant said.

After searching the motor home, Cole was arrested in connection with possession of meth; possession of d rug paraphernalia; having no vehicle registration; and having no proof of insurance

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Cole Harrington
Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

Latest News

Mars Chocolate will get $200,000 after it investing $14 million to build a new product line at...
Crews mop up 80 gallon diesel spill at Mars Chocolate
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
Marysville Police Chief's Wife Questions City Council
Todd Ackerman, former Marysville Chief of Police, sits at the desk he's occupied for the last...
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
An unattended kerosene lamp is being blamed for an overnight fire that destroyed a home in...
Kerosene lamp blamed for fire that destroys Lyon County house