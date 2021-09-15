Man in ‘suspicious motor home’ arrested on meth count in Brown County

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 41-year-old Nebraska man was arrested this past week in connection with methamphetamine possession in Brown County, authorities said.

The man was identified as Walter Cole, of Salem, Neb.

According to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, deputies were notified of a “suspicious motor home” around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 in Robinson, a town of around 234 people located about five miles southeast of Hiawatha.

Merchant said the motor home was parked in the roadway on the west side of Robinson.

Brown County sheriff’s deputies found the motor home and made contact with the driver, later identified as Cole, Merchant said

While deputies spoke with Cole about the license plate issue, Merchant said, Brown County K-9 officer Ari “alerted” on the motor home, Merchant said.

After searching the motor home, Cole was arrested in connection with possession of meth; possession of d rug paraphernalia; having no vehicle registration; and having no proof of insurance

