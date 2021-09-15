KHP joins effort to keep Kansans safe around railroad tracks, trains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is joining a national effort to keep drivers and pedestrians safe around railroad tracks and trains.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it will team up with Amtrak Police and over 600 local, state, federal and railroad law enforcement agencies for Operation Clear Track on Tuesday, Sept. 21, during Rail Safety Week. Operation Clear Track is the largest single law enforcement railroad safety campaign in the U.S. and is mean to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws nationally.

According to the KHP, the goal of Operation Clear Track is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and deaths on and around railroad tracks. Law enforcement will be stationed at targeted railroad crossings, handing out railroad safety cards to drivers and pedestrians and issuing warnings and citations to violators.

Federal statistics show that every three hours, one person or vehicle is hit by a train. The campaign is an effort by Operation Lifesaver Inc., Amtrak Police and law enforcement partners throughout the nation to raise awareness about the need for caution near railroad tracks and trains.

