Advertisement

KHP joins effort to keep Kansans safe around railroad tracks, trains

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is joining a national effort to keep drivers and pedestrians safe around railroad tracks and trains.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it will team up with Amtrak Police and over 600 local, state, federal and railroad law enforcement agencies for Operation Clear Track on Tuesday, Sept. 21, during Rail Safety Week. Operation Clear Track is the largest single law enforcement railroad safety campaign in the U.S. and is mean to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws nationally.

According to the KHP, the goal of Operation Clear Track is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and deaths on and around railroad tracks. Law enforcement will be stationed at targeted railroad crossings, handing out railroad safety cards to drivers and pedestrians and issuing warnings and citations to violators.

Federal statistics show that every three hours, one person or vehicle is hit by a train. The campaign is an effort by Operation Lifesaver Inc., Amtrak Police and law enforcement partners throughout the nation to raise awareness about the need for caution near railroad tracks and trains.

For more information about Railroad Safety Week or Operation Clear Track, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Cole Harrington
Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

Latest News

(File)
Constitution Day website aims to give Kansans perspective on U.S. Constitution
Zahner Building at 923-925 S. Kansas Ave.
Ribbon cut on Zahner Building in Downtown Topeka
FILE - More than 100 people swear in during an Aug. 27 ceremony in Wichita to become new U.S....
Citizenship Day at Wichita State to welcome 101 new Americans
FILE: Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play...
Topeka High’s Rachel Stous wins first pro golf tournament