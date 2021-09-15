Advertisement

Kerosene lamp blamed for fire that destroys Lyon County house

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - An unattended kerosene lamp is being blamed for an overnight fire that destroyed a home in rural Lyon County, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at 2294 Road 40. The location was about five miles south of Hartford and 12 miles southeast of Emporia.

According to Sgt. Zach Shafer, of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The property, owned by Christopher Miller, was believed to be a total loss, Shafer said.

It was determined that the fire was caused by a kerosene lamp that wasn’t fully extinguished, Shafer said.

The investigation was ongoing Wednesday morning.

Responding agencies included the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Hartford Fire Department, Olpe Fire Department and Gridley Fire Department.

