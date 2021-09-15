Advertisement

Kansas’ Democratic governor appears wary of vaccine mandate

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare center, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor calls a Republican proposal to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's school sports "regressive." (AP Photo/John Hanna)((AP Photo/John Hanna))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is indicating that she’s wary of President Joe Biden’s mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that she said Tuesday at an economic development event that she needs to hear more details.  Her office issued a statement last week to that effect.

But the Journal-World reported that Kelly later made comments indicating that a mandate may not be her preference. She said she prefers that Kansas continue to work cooperatively with businesses.

Most Republicans in the Kansas congressional delegation and Kansas Legislature have condemned the mandate. 

