Advertisement

Hiawatha woman hoping to save historic church building

A woman is attempting to keep the former Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church building at...
A woman is attempting to keep the former Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church building at 4th and Pottawatomie streets in Hiawatha from being demolished, according to KNZA Radio.(KNZA Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman is attempting to keep a historic church building from being demolished.

KNZA Radio reports that Brenda Bolden spoke at the Hiawatha City Commission meeting on Monday evening to request the former Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church be preserved.

The church, located at the corner of 4th and Pottawatomie streets in Hiawatha, is part of black history and Hiawatha’s history, Bolden said.

The building has been cited for city code violations.

Bolden said she and members of the local historical society would be willing to help maintain the building.

According to KNZA, the building at present is owned by a limited liability corporation. Hiawatha code enforcement Officer Dave Wilson said it doesn’t appear the owners have plans to repair the building.

HiawathaMayor Bill Collins said that because Bolden doesn’t own the building, there isn’t a lot the city can do to help with preserving the structure.

However, Wilson said he would provide Bolden with contact information for the current owners.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Cole Harrington
Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

Latest News

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a car-semi crash early Wednesday near Nortonville.
Car-semi crash reported Wednesday morning near Nortonville
The intersection of S.W. 12th and Boswell will be closed starting Wednesday morning as part of...
Additional intersection closes as part of S.W. 12th Street project
Nathan Tuder was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma at just six years old. He created a...
KC boy makes cancer bucket list meaningful
A 7-year-old girl was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash...
Girl, 7, killed in head-on crash Tuesday in Ford County