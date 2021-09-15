Advertisement

Girl, 7, killed in head-on crash Tuesday in Ford County

A 7-year-old girl was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash...
A 7-year-old girl was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 7-year-old girl was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. on US-50 highway at County Road 118, about five miles east of Dodge City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan sport utility vehicle was eastbound on US-50 when it went to pass a vehicle in front of it.

The Volkswagen then collided head-on with a 2015 Ford Transit 215 van on the westbound shoulder.

Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.

A passenger in the Volkswagen, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, 7, of Mesa, Ariz., was taken to Western Plains Medical Complex where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Shelby A. Ansari, 29, of Mesa, Ariz., was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Ansari was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Allen D. Cheney, 41, of Garden City, was transported to Western Plains Medical Complex for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Cheney was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Cole Harrington
Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Seasonal today, warming up to end the week
Seasonal with mostly sunny skies
She's winning debate titles, while joining in service clubs and playing tennis.
No debate that Manhattan High Sophomore Helinna Bontrager is a Good Kid
Wildcats rally around quarterback Will Howard while Thompson recovers