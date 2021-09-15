Girl, 7, killed in head-on crash Tuesday in Ford County

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 7-year-old girl was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. on US-50 highway at County Road 118, about five miles east of Dodge City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan sport utility vehicle was eastbound on US-50 when it went to pass a vehicle in front of it.

The Volkswagen then collided head-on with a 2015 Ford Transit 215 van on the westbound shoulder.

Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.

A passenger in the Volkswagen, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, 7, of Mesa, Ariz., was taken to Western Plains Medical Complex where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Shelby A. Ansari, 29, of Mesa, Ariz., was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Ansari was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Allen D. Cheney, 41, of Garden City, was transported to Western Plains Medical Complex for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Cheney was wearing his seat belt.

