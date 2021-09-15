Crews mop up 80 gallon diesel spill at Mars Chocolate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large fuel spill at the Topeka Mars Chocolate facility was contained to just the pavement.

The Topeka Fire Dept. says units responded to a diesel spill at 100 SW Mars Blvd around 10:48 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, crews found diesel fuel from a crushed fuel tank on a refrigerator trailer.

TFD says Mars staff were able to contain the spill prior to their arrival.

Fire fighters remained on scene until the damaged trailer was safely contained and removed.

TFD’s Alan Stahl says a preliminary investigation reveals the trailer containing the fuel tank came unhooked from the vehicle that was moving it, which caused the landing gear (jacks) to fail, crushing the tank.

Around 80 gallons of fuel spilled onto the pavement. Stahl says none of the diesel entered any drains or damaged the environment.

