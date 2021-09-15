Advertisement

Defendant in Lyon Co. animal cruelty case to face pretrial hearing Thursday

Lyon County deputies arrested Ronda and Thomas Staggs on May 26, 2021, for animal cruelty after...
Lyon County deputies arrested Ronda and Thomas Staggs on May 26, 2021, for animal cruelty after rescuing 17 dogs, 14 deemed to be wolf-dogs, from their home in Hartford, Kan.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One of two defendants in a Lyon Co. animal cruelty case will soon face his pretrial hearing.

According to reports from KVOE, a final pretrial hearing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, for a Hartford resident accused of animal cruelty of over a dozen dogs.

Thomas Staggs is expected to appear in Lyon Co. District Court at 4 p.m. with a jury trial set to begin on Sept. 21.

Staggs and his wife, Rhonda, were both accused of animal cruelty in late May after Lyon Co. agencies and a private group, Guardians of the Wolves, made an appearance at 303 E. Grand in Hartford.

According to KVOE, 17 dogs were taken to an undisclosed location after the rescue. A few of the dogs were confirmed to have heartworms, parvovirus and other illnesses as well.

A pretrial hearing for Rhonda Staggs has been set for Monday, Sept. 20, at 8:30 a.m.

