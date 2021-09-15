Defendant in Lyon Co. animal cruelty case to face pretrial hearing Thursday

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One of two defendants in a Lyon Co. animal cruelty case will soon face his pretrial hearing.

According to reports from KVOE, a final pretrial hearing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, for a Hartford resident accused of animal cruelty of over a dozen dogs.

Thomas Staggs is expected to appear in Lyon Co. District Court at 4 p.m. with a jury trial set to begin on Sept. 21.

Staggs and his wife, Rhonda, were both accused of animal cruelty in late May after Lyon Co. agencies and a private group, Guardians of the Wolves, made an appearance at 303 E. Grand in Hartford.

According to KVOE, 17 dogs were taken to an undisclosed location after the rescue. A few of the dogs were confirmed to have heartworms, parvovirus and other illnesses as well.

A pretrial hearing for Rhonda Staggs has been set for Monday, Sept. 20, at 8:30 a.m.

