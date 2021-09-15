Advertisement

Cross-country truck project shows military appreciation

The "Built To Serve Truck" stopped in Topeka on its way to Las Vegas
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cross-country truck project is showing one company’s appreciation for the military.

The “Built To Serve” Truck is making its way across the US on its way to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, and making some stops along the way. Eight different Line X locations, including the Topeka shop, are each detailing different parts of a truck that will take part in the show in November.

Topeka owner Chris Ireland says the project is a great way to honor their military employees.

“The military means a lot to us,” Ireland said. “We have a lot of people that work in our franchises across the United States, so it’s a part of a truck that can show what we do, and honor that.”

Line X, located at 30th and Topeka, tints windows and sells car accessories.

