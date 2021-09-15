COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of COVID clusters in Kansas schools more than doubled this week.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows 63 active clusters in K-through-12 schools, resulting in 408 cases and one hospitalization. That’s up from 31 schools clusters with 179 cases a week ago. It also makes schools surpass long-term care facilities as locations with the most active clusters. The state showed 60 active clusters in long-term care facilities this week, accounting for 427 cases with 18 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.

The state only identifies clusters that are considered exposure locations, which are defined as those having five or more cases in the prior 14 days. Nine of the schools are considered exposure locations this week, one more than a week ago. Among the are St. George Elementary School in Pottawatomie Co., Rock Hills Junior/Senior High in Jewell Co., and Linn Public School in Washington Co.

Overall, the state has 208 active clusters, up from 177 a week ago.

Other exposure locations include the Shawnee Co. Jail, and Good Samaritan Valley Vista Nursing Home in Wamego.

