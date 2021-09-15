Constitution Day website aims to give Kansans perspective on U.S. Constitution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas judicial branch’s new Constitution Day website aims to give Kansans perspective on the 234-year-old document.

Kansas Courts, the state’s judicial branch, says it will join organizations throughout the Sunflower State and the nation to recognize Constitution Day in order to remind residents of the important role the document had in the nation’s founding and continues to have in the day-to-day lives of every American.

Consitution Day is Friday, Sept. 17, and marks the beginning of Consitution Week, which will run through Sept. 23.

According to the Court, it created the Constitution Day webpage to give Kansans a variety of sources that share perspectives regarding how the U.S. Constitution came to be, how it shaped government and why it is still relevant 234 years later.

“As a judge, I am asked to think about how the rights and protections given to citizens by our Constitution apply to specific scenarios, so I appreciate that we set aside time each year to reexamine its enduring influence,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “I hope Kansans use this resource to deepen their understanding of the U.S. Constitution and its promises.”

The Court said the webpage includes links to quizzes to test how well you know the Constitution, learning resources for students, instructional resources for teachers, Constitution Day events and other websites that provide even more information about the pivotal document.

To visit the website, click HERE.

