Citizenship Day at Wichita State to welcome 101 new Americans

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 100 new Americans will be naturalized in Kansas on Citizenship Day at Wichita State University.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Kansas say they will welcome 101 new U.S. citizens on Citizenship Day, Friday, Sept. 17, at Wichita State University. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mitchell Herren will preside over the ceremony and a clerk of the court will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

According to Citizenship and Immigration Services, the candidates come from 35 countries: Afghanistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Mauritius, Montenegro, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sudan, Uganda, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

USCIS said the candidates live in Alden, Arkansas City, Coffeyville, Derby, Dodge City, Fowler, Garden City, Goddard, Haysville, Hutchison, Hugoton, Kiowa, Liberal, Maize, Newton, Park City, Plains, Salina, Wellington and Wichita.

According to officials, the Northeast Magnet High School color guard will open the ceremony.

USCIS will celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day in 2021 by welcoming 21,000 new Americans in 335 naturalization ceremonies throughout the nation between Sept. 17 and 23.

According to USCIS, on Sept. 17, the nation observes Constitution Day and Citizenship Day as part of Constitution Week. The commemoration honors the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, and began in 1952, based on a law signed by President Harry Truman and in 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week.

Officials said the Constitution plays a huge role in the lives of all Americans, but especially to those that are Americans by choice. It said the Constitution not only establishes the rule of law but also creates a framework for an immigration system that enables immigrants to become citizens.

USCIS said it encourages new citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media with the hashtag #NewUSCitizen and #ConstitutionWeek.

According to officials, USCIS naturalized around 625,000 new Americans in the fiscal year 2020, many of whom applied using the USCIS online tools. It said over 7 million people have applied online for immigration benefits, but not before first creating the required USCIS online account.

