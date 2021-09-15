Car-semi crash reported Wednesday morning near Nortonville

NORTONVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a car-semi crash early Wednesday in northern Jefferson County.

The crash was reported around 7:11 a.m. at K-4 highway and Osage Street on the south edge of Nortonville.

Initial reports indicated a car driven by a 16-year-old boy went underneath a semi.

The boy’s injuries weren’t believed to be serious.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

