Car-semi crash reported Wednesday morning near Nortonville

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a car-semi crash early Wednesday near Nortonville.
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a car-semi crash early Wednesday near Nortonville.(MGN Photo)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTONVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a car-semi crash early Wednesday in northern Jefferson County.

The crash was reported around 7:11 a.m. at K-4 highway and Osage Street on the south edge of Nortonville.

Initial reports indicated a car driven by a 16-year-old boy went underneath a semi.

The boy’s injuries weren’t believed to be serious.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

