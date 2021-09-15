Car-semi crash reported Wednesday morning near Nortonville
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTONVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a car-semi crash early Wednesday in northern Jefferson County.
The crash was reported around 7:11 a.m. at K-4 highway and Osage Street on the south edge of Nortonville.
Initial reports indicated a car driven by a 16-year-old boy went underneath a semi.
The boy’s injuries weren’t believed to be serious.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.
