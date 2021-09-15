Bus tour promotes Kansas manufacturing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advocates for Kansas manufacturing made a pit stop in Topeka Tuesday.

The “Making Kansas Bus Tour,” a partnership with the Kansas Manufacturing Solution and Kansas Chamber, is making its way through the state to show what the manufacturing industry has to offer. Along with providing a look at Kansas communities, the tour is promoting the 2021 Kansas Manufacturing Summit and the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas” contest.

You can learn more about the Kansas bus tour and their pit stops on MakingKansas.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.