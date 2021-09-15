Big 12 releases 2021-22 basketball schedules

(WIBW) - The Big 12 released its men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the upcoming season Wednesday.

Bill Self’s squad will be featured in four Big Monday match-ups on ESPN (Jan. 17 at Oklahoma, Jan. 24 vs. Texas Tech, Feb. 7 at Texas and Feb. 14 vs. Oklahoma State).

Bruce Weber and the Wildcats will also take the floor on a Big Monday, taking on former head coach Bob Huggins and West Virginia on Valentine’s Day.

Both men’s teams tip off their conference slates Jan. 1; KU hosts TCU, while K-State travels to Oklahoma.

You can view the Jayhawks’ full schedule here. The Wildcats’ schedule is available here.

The 2022 Big 12 women’s basketball conference season opens one day later, Sunday, Jan. 2.

The Jayhawks travel to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs, while the Wildcats host Baylor at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State’s conference opener is a familiar one; this marks the fourth time in nine seasons K-State will kick off Big 12 play against Baylor. Click here for K-State’s schedule.

KU head coach Brandon Schneider welcomes four freshman and one transfer in 2021. Their schedule can be found here.

