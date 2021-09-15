Advertisement

Additional intersection closes as part of S.W. 12th Street project

The intersection of S.W. 12th and Boswell will be closed starting Wednesday morning as part of...
The intersection of S.W. 12th and Boswell will be closed starting Wednesday morning as part of a street project in west-central Topeka, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City officials on Wednesday morning announced another intersection will be closed as part of the 12th Street project in west-central Topeka.

The next closure, set to begin on Wednesday, will be the intersection of S.W. 12th and Boswell.

Andy Rosebrook, of the city of Topeka’s traffic engineering department, said the intersection of S.W. 12th and College will remain open to north-south traffic.

All intersections on S.W. 12th between Topeka Boulevard on the east and Washburn Avenue on the west are closed.

For more details, visit http://12thstreetproject.org .

