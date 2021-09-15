5 Manhattan kids are semi-finalists in the National Merit Scholarship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that 5 high school students from Manhattan are semi-finalists in the program.

The students, Ava Chae, Samuel DeLong, Jenna Keeley, Abrar Nasser, and Ronan Tanona, are the Manhattan students to receive the honor.

There are approximately 16,000 semifinalists and roughly 1,000 of them are not expected to advance to the finalist level leaving about 15,000 finalists remaining.

Each scholar is selected based on certain criteria from accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in their college studies. There is no determination based on race, gender, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

The students will be notified in February if they are finalists in the program.

The students will be notified in February if they are finalists in the program.

