Advertisement

A 40-year-old fundraising event is back to support the Child Care Aware mission

(file)
(file)(Child Care Aware)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The 2021 “Our Modern Manor Showhouse” is coming up on Sept. 24 to devote proceeds to an organization that supports the healthy development of young children called Child Care Aware.

The event was originally called the “Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas Designer Showhouse,” but was revamped and renamed this year to the “Our Modern Manor Showhouse.”

They have been doing this fundraising event for the last 40 years, to provide young children with access to high-quality child care options, educational resources for families, and early childhood professionals.

The house was previously owned by one family before the current owners. The grandchildren shared stories of parties held in the de facto speakeasy basement during the prohibition era.

There will be tours of the manor on Sept. 24 through Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at 1501 SW Westover Rd. in Topeka’s Westboro neighborhood.

To find more information about the agency or events offered by Child Care Aware you can call 785-357-5171. You can also go to the organization’s website if you would like to donate to the cause.

You can follow the agency’s Facebook page for information on the tours, see behind-the-scenes photos, and stay up to date on the events.

Back in August we reported more on the “Our Modern Manor Showhouse” tour tickets, you can click here to view.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Cole Harrington
Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

Latest News

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday night at S.E. 26th and California...
One seriously injured in SUV-motorcycle crash Tuesday night in East Topeka
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare...
Kansas’ Democratic governor appears wary of vaccine mandate
KU Students gather outside the Phi Kappa Psi Tuesday night to protest the alleged rape by one...
KU Chancellor responds to sexual assault protests at Phi Kappa Psi
Mars Chocolate will get $200,000 after it investing $14 million to build a new product line at...
Crews mop up 80 gallon diesel spill at Mars Chocolate