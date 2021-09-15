A 40-year-old fundraising event is back to support the Child Care Aware mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The 2021 “Our Modern Manor Showhouse” is coming up on Sept. 24 to devote proceeds to an organization that supports the healthy development of young children called Child Care Aware.

The event was originally called the “Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas Designer Showhouse,” but was revamped and renamed this year to the “Our Modern Manor Showhouse.”

They have been doing this fundraising event for the last 40 years, to provide young children with access to high-quality child care options, educational resources for families, and early childhood professionals.

The house was previously owned by one family before the current owners. The grandchildren shared stories of parties held in the de facto speakeasy basement during the prohibition era.

There will be tours of the manor on Sept. 24 through Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at 1501 SW Westover Rd. in Topeka’s Westboro neighborhood.

To find more information about the agency or events offered by Child Care Aware you can call 785-357-5171. You can also go to the organization’s website if you would like to donate to the cause.

You can follow the agency’s Facebook page for information on the tours, see behind-the-scenes photos, and stay up to date on the events.

Back in August we reported more on the “Our Modern Manor Showhouse” tour tickets, you can click here to view.

