10 new startups welcomed to Plug and Play’s Animal Health Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plug and Play’s Animal Health Program has welcomed 10 new startups to its second batch.

Plug and Play Topeka says it has accepted 10 new startups for its second batch of the Animal Health Program. The program is meant to create opportunities for pilots, POCs and new relationships between selected startups and Plug and Play’s global ecosystem. Founding partners include Cargill, Evergy and Hills Pet Nutrition.

“It’s exciting to see what this next Plug and Play Topeka startup batch will bring to Topeka & Shawnee County and how it will impact our innovation ecosystem,” said Katrin Bridges, SVP of innovation, Greater Topeka Partnership. “The accelerator will welcome a diverse set of startups from Singapore to San Francisco, working on everything from a natural antimicrobial product line derived from nanotechnology to veterinary telemedicine platforms. Fresh ideas and new businesses are about to discover Topeka, Kansas.”

According to Plug and Play, the startups chosen represent a large range of new innovations focused on packaging, food safety, pet and livestock health as well as energy.

“We are so excited to have 10 startups join the second batch of our Animal Health program in Topeka,” said Stephen Fay, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Plug and Play. “These are some of the most innovative startups we have seen in the region, and we are confident that they will bring some of the brightest ideas to the industry.”

The selected startups are as follows:

Aegis Packaging - Creates regenerative high barrier coating for flexible packaging

Birdstop - Inspects critical infrastructure with no humans in the field

ISO Thrive - Curates the microbiome to support human and animal health

Kenzen - A biometric platform with a smart patch that keeps workforces safe from heat, fatigue and overexertion

Lumin - Makes ordinary circuits smart and responsive with the circuit breaker panel

Maven - Provides off-grid communication technology that does not require data service costs from Telcos

Nanox - Natural antimicrobial product line made from nanotechnology that contains silver as an active ingredient

Pepperi - A B2B commerce platform that serves the sales force and customers of manufacturers and wholesale distributors

Sniffypet - A mobile-first vet telemedicine platform that enables clinics to offer text chat and video consultations to pet owners

Tarot Analytics - A Last Kilometer Route Optimization and Delivery Management SaaS platform for Enterprise

For more information about the startups or Plug and Play, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.