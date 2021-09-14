Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital after being struck by car behind Manhattan restaurant

A woman was taken to the hospital early Sunday after she was struck by a car in the Aggieville...
A woman was taken to the hospital early Sunday after she was struck by a car in the Aggieville district of Manhattan, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital early Sunday after she was struck by a car in the Aggieville district of Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro Street.

According to Riley County police, Rachel Meyer, 25, of Manhattan, was sitting against a building behind the Hunam Express restaurant when she was hit by a 2011 Toyota Corrola driven by Shicheng Yang, 24, of Manhattan.

Meyer was transported to Via Christi hospital by Riley County Emergency Medical Services, authorities said. The extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately available.

