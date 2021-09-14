Advertisement

Tuesday forecast: Hit and miss showers/storms, higher chance tonight

Highest rain chance tonight will be south of I-70
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today and tonight will bring the only chance of rain for the week, unfortunately there will be several spots that get little if anything at all.

While confidence is high our rain chance will exist through sunrise tomorrow, confidence is low on timing for a specific location on when to expect anything. This means you’ll have to stay weather aware. If there’s going to be severe weather it’ll occur late this afternoon and this evening as the cold front combined with daytime heating will allow for a few stronger storms during this time.

After tonight, the next possible rain chance won’t be until a week from today as we’re monitoring a much stronger cold front where highs have the potential to be stuck in the 60s but keeping it closer to 80° for now in the 8 day based on low confidence on the timing of the front and how deep the cooler airmass is.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Hit and miss showers/storms through the day with most spots dry for the majority of the day. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80° near the Nebraska border with mid to possibly upper 80s along and south of I-70. Winds SW/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms especially south of I-70. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds become light to calm.

Tomorrow: A few clouds early otherwise plenty of sunshine late morning into the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Highs warm up in the mid 80s to low 90s Thursday and Friday with low to possibly mid 90s this weekend. Similar to the past several days, the warmer temperatures will be out toward central Kansas with cooler temperatures toward the Missouri border.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans today, keep them as most spots will be dry for the majority of the day but certainly stay weather aware. Lightning will be the main hazard for much of the day so if you hear thunder seek shelter by heading inside. Strong winds and even potential hail especially south of I-70 with any stronger storms will increase by this evening.

Mainly a wind threat (60 mph) with a lower risk of hail (quarter size). Highest chance of the...
Mainly a wind threat (60 mph) with a lower risk of hail (quarter size). Highest chance of the stronger storms after 6pm(SPC/WIBW)
Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors
Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors(SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Pedestrian Accident near Auburn Rd. Exit.
Pedestrian dies by suicide on I-70 early Monday morning
A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic early Monday on northbound US-75 highway just south of S.W....
Car hits unoccupied vehicle off northbound US-75 highway south of Topeka
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Nicholas D. Price, 35, was named as a Person of Interest in a Sunday night shooting in North...
Person of interest identified in Sunday night shooting
34th and Gage accident
One vehicle accident closes northbound lanes on 34th & Gage

Latest News

Nothing too heavy
Rain chance today
Scattered rain expected Tuesday and Tuesday night
Scattered rain expected Tuesday and Tuesday night
Scattered rain expected Tuesday and Tuesday night
Monday night forecast: rain and storms Tuesday with cold front
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Hot and dry today, storm chance tomorrow