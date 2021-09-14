Tuesday forecast: Hit and miss showers/storms, higher chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today and tonight will bring the only chance of rain for the week, unfortunately there will be several spots that get little if anything at all.

While confidence is high our rain chance will exist through sunrise tomorrow, confidence is low on timing for a specific location on when to expect anything. This means you’ll have to stay weather aware. If there’s going to be severe weather it’ll occur late this afternoon and this evening as the cold front combined with daytime heating will allow for a few stronger storms during this time.

After tonight, the next possible rain chance won’t be until a week from today as we’re monitoring a much stronger cold front where highs have the potential to be stuck in the 60s but keeping it closer to 80° for now in the 8 day based on low confidence on the timing of the front and how deep the cooler airmass is.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Hit and miss showers/storms through the day with most spots dry for the majority of the day. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80° near the Nebraska border with mid to possibly upper 80s along and south of I-70. Winds SW/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms especially south of I-70. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds become light to calm.

Tomorrow: A few clouds early otherwise plenty of sunshine late morning into the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Highs warm up in the mid 80s to low 90s Thursday and Friday with low to possibly mid 90s this weekend. Similar to the past several days, the warmer temperatures will be out toward central Kansas with cooler temperatures toward the Missouri border.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans today, keep them as most spots will be dry for the majority of the day but certainly stay weather aware. Lightning will be the main hazard for much of the day so if you hear thunder seek shelter by heading inside. Strong winds and even potential hail especially south of I-70 with any stronger storms will increase by this evening.

Mainly a wind threat (60 mph) with a lower risk of hail (quarter size). Highest chance of the stronger storms after 6pm (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

