TPD arrests person of interest in Sunday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man wanted for a Sunday night shooting has been arrested.

After asking for the community’s help to identify and find a person of interest in a Sunday night shooting, the Topeka Police Department says Nicholas D. Price, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, just after 7 p.m., TPD said officers responded to an area of NE Jefferson St. with reports of a shooting. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injures and was treated at a local hospital.

TPD said it would like to thank the community for its help in the case.

