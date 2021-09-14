Advertisement

TPD arrests person of interest in Sunday night shooting

Nicholas D. Price, 35, was named as a Person of Interest in a Sunday night shooting in North...
Nicholas D. Price, 35, was named as a Person of Interest in a Sunday night shooting in North Topeka.(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man wanted for a Sunday night shooting has been arrested.

After asking for the community’s help to identify and find a person of interest in a Sunday night shooting, the Topeka Police Department says Nicholas D. Price, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, just after 7 p.m., TPD said officers responded to an area of NE Jefferson St. with reports of a shooting. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injures and was treated at a local hospital.

TPD said it would like to thank the community for its help in the case.

Nicholas D. Price, 35, was named as a Person of Interest in a Sunday night shooting in North...
