Topeka woman faces drug, child endangerment charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing multiple charges after she was arrested Monday in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped Amber Lea Rachel Mason, 36, around 11:30 a.m. for a traffic violation on US-75.

Mason was then booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of meth, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and aggravated child endangerment.

