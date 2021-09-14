Advertisement

Topeka woman faces drug, child endangerment charges

Topeka woman faces drug, child endangerment charges
Topeka woman faces drug, child endangerment charges(Jackson Co. Jail)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing multiple charges after she was arrested Monday in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped Amber Lea Rachel Mason, 36, around 11:30 a.m. for a traffic violation on US-75.

Mason was then booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of meth, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and aggravated child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Pedestrian Accident near Auburn Rd. Exit.
Pedestrian dies by suicide on I-70 early Monday morning
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic early Monday on northbound US-75 highway just south of S.W....
Car hits unoccupied vehicle off northbound US-75 highway south of Topeka
Nicholas D. Price, 35, was named as a Person of Interest in a Sunday night shooting in North...
Person of interest identified in Sunday night shooting
34th and Gage accident
One vehicle accident closes northbound lanes on 34th & Gage

Latest News

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Charlene Patton - Breakfast French Toast Strata
Charlene Patton - Breakfast French Toast Strata
Charlene Patton - Apple Cranberry Breakfast Bars
Charlene Patton - Apple Cranberry Breakfast Bars
Charlene Patton - Strawberry Swirl Biscuits
Charlene Patton - Strawberry Swirl Biscuits
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-13-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-13-21