Topeka Public Schools Foundation celebrates 35th anniversary at breakfast

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a crowd of about 200 people in attendance, the Topeka Public Schools Foundation celebrated its 35th anniversary at a breakfast Tuesday morning at Hummer Sports Park, S.W. 6th and Randolph.

For the second year in a row, the breakfast was held under a large tent just southeast of the football stadium at Hummer Sports Park.

Social-distancing, facemasks and hand-sanitizer were in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Pamela Johnson-Betts, the foundation’s executive director, said she appreciated businesses and individuals in Topeka for their support of public education.

She noted the large turnout at the 12th annual breakfast despite COVID precautions.

“The Topeka Public Schools Foundation is important because it raises private dollars to support public education,” Johnson-Betts said. “Specifically, we raise money to supplement Topeka Public Schools’ budget in terms of giving students additional opportunities and scholarships. We have emergency money. We’ve been around 35 years providing that support.”

Johnson-Betts said the foundation also assists teachers, as well as families of students, with financial resources to help meet their needs.

Bartlett & West, a Topeka-based engineering and technology solutions firm, was presented with the 2021 Patrol Award at Tuesday morning’s event.

Event organizers said Bartlett & West has supported and provided event sponsorship since the beginning of the Topeka Public Schools Foundation breakfast. The firm also has supported other endeavors that benefit Topeka Public Schools students.

The Topeka Public Schools Foundation was started in 1986.

Tuesday’s event was the 12th annual Topeka Public Schools Foundation Community Breakfast.

