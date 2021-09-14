Advertisement

Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth

Cole Harrington
Cole Harrington(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is now behind bars and has been charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes as well as possession of methamphetamine.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Cole Joseph Harrington for the possession of child pornography and possession of drugs.

In December 2020, Kagay said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation received a tip about someone who had engaged in the online storage of child pornography. The investigation led law enforcement to serve a search warrant at an apartment at 2955 SW McClure Rd., followed by more on electronic devices and online accounts.

On Tuesday, Kagay said based on the results of the investigation and warrants, his office has decided to file numerous charges against Harrington. Those charges include 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 2017, Harrington was one of two people named as a Champion of Character by Safe Streets for fighting a fire in Topeka until firefighters arrived.

Harrington was taken into custody and his bond has been set at $250,000. His case will now be set for a scheduling conference.

The KBI is investigating this case, anyone with information related to the crimes should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Two Topekans honored for quick thinking during downtown fire

