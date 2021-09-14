Advertisement

Teen air-lifted to Topeka hospital following crash in Manhattan

A teen was air-lifted to a Topeka hospital after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday...
A teen was air-lifted to a Topeka hospital after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon just northwest of Manhattan, authorities said.(MGN Photo)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was air-lifted to a Topeka hospital after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon just northwest of Manhattan, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:17 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. Seth Child Road and Top of the World Drive.

Riley County police officials said the crash occurred when a 2012 Ford Fusion that was northbound on N. Seth Child Road attempted to turn left onto Top of the World Drive in front of a southbound 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The vehicles collided at that location and both vehicles entered the west ditch south of Top of the World Drive.

A passenger in the Ford, identified as Beatrice Griebel, 19, of Stockton, was transported by LifeStar air ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of her injuries. Heer condition wasn’t available early Tuesday.

There were no reports of injuries to the driver of the Ford, identified as Camden Iwanski, 17, of Stocktown, or to the driver of the Dodge pickup truck, identified as Jonathan Losey 32, of Wamego.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Pedestrian Accident near Auburn Rd. Exit.
Pedestrian dies by suicide on I-70 early Monday morning
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic early Monday on northbound US-75 highway just south of S.W....
Car hits unoccupied vehicle off northbound US-75 highway south of Topeka
Nicholas D. Price, 35, was named as a Person of Interest in a Sunday night shooting in North...
Person of interest identified in Sunday night shooting
34th and Gage accident
One vehicle accident closes northbound lanes on 34th & Gage

Latest News

Members of the Hiawatha school board voted to revise quarantine guidelines after a lengthy...
Hiawatha school board revises COVID quarantine measures
A woman was taken to the hospital early Sunday after she was struck by a car in the Aggieville...
Woman taken to hospital after being struck by car behind Manhattan restaurant
Nothing too heavy
Rain chance today
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle