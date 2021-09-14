Teen air-lifted to Topeka hospital following crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was air-lifted to a Topeka hospital after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon just northwest of Manhattan, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:17 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. Seth Child Road and Top of the World Drive.

Riley County police officials said the crash occurred when a 2012 Ford Fusion that was northbound on N. Seth Child Road attempted to turn left onto Top of the World Drive in front of a southbound 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The vehicles collided at that location and both vehicles entered the west ditch south of Top of the World Drive.

A passenger in the Ford, identified as Beatrice Griebel, 19, of Stockton, was transported by LifeStar air ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of her injuries. Heer condition wasn’t available early Tuesday.

There were no reports of injuries to the driver of the Ford, identified as Camden Iwanski, 17, of Stocktown, or to the driver of the Dodge pickup truck, identified as Jonathan Losey 32, of Wamego.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.