Shawnee Co. drivers warned to look out for cyclists on Saturday, Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County and Topeka drivers have been warned to be on the lookout for bicyclists on Saturday and Sunday for the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club’s 50th-anniversary ride.

The Kaw Valley Bicycle Club says on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19, it will host a two-day bicycle rally to celebrate 50 years since the founding of the club. Riders from around the region will gather to ride the streets of Topeka and Shawnee Co.

According to KVBC, two routes will run each day, a 30-mile loop and a 20-mile loop, which will total 50 miles.

The Club has publicized the routes so that drivers can be aware that they may see more cyclists than usual.

Saturday, KVBC said the routes will begin and end at Shawnee Co. North Park, 300 NE 43rd. St. at 8 a.m. Riders should be off the roads from the second route by 2:30 p.m.

Kaw Valley Bicycle Club Saturday Route 1 (KVBC)

Kaw Valley Bicycle Club Saturday Route 2 (KVBC)

Sunday, the Club said the routes will begin and end at Shelter House #1 at Lake Shawnee at 8 a.m. Riders should be off the roads from the second route by 2:30 p.m.

Kaw Valley Bicycle Club Sunday Route 1 (KVBC)

Kaw Valley Bicycle Club Sunday Route 2 (KVBC)

