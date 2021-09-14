Salute Our Heroes: Firefighter inspires other women to consider firefighting career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka firefighter’s goal is to encourage young women to consider a life-saving field that is more than ninety percent male.

Rachael Hawkinson-Penny suits up each day for the job of her dreams --as a captain at Topeka Fire Station 12.

“I grew up in a small town and they had a volunteer department I didn’t even know you could do it as a career, I’ve always been an out- door person and I went to college, I realized that you could do this as a career, and I changed my degree and here I am.”

Hawkinson- Penny prides herself as being one of the few female firefighters in Topeka.

“I think all women in this field have pressure, I think they want to be able to stand up next to the guys and they want to be able to perform just as well as they do and if not better, so i think most women in this field feel like they work harder.” That’s why she jumped at the chance to bring the camp courage program to Topeka.

“When we first started the camp, I reached out to all the women firefighters I knew in Shawnee County and just said who wants to help you know most of the women fire instructors that come in to help, they are all firefighters in ems fields somehow and they just immediately took time off their job to come help.”

The Topeka Fire Department launched camp courage two years ago, the program gives young women the full firefighter experience.

“We put them in gear they repel off the tower, they get to tear apart a car with extrication tools.”

“Each day they learn to do something different, they learn stop the bleed, they talk to dispatch and learn about how calls come in and how they are dispatched its basically to show them what we do as firefighters and to show them that women can do the job and empower them to take on any career that they want to”

Hawkinson- Penny hopes camp courage inspires others like her to take a chance on a career they might just fall in love with.

“I loved every minute of it, the academy was fun, it’s something that you have never done before especially with these girls, and they are like oh my gosh your job is fun and I’m just like yeah that’s why we all enjoy doing it.”

