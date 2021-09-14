Advertisement

Ray Miles sentencing delayed to November

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted of assaulting a corrections officer.

A sentencing hearing for Ray Miles has been pushed back to November 15. Miles was convicted in early August of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The attack happened while Miles was at the jail to serve the remaining 12 months of his sentences tied to his convictions for the 2012 on several employees at WIBW-TV. In that incident, two workers were stabbed, and two were punched. Several more assisted in restraining Miles.

