Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan mother is looking for someone to take responsibility for her son getting struck by a vehicle.

Riley Co. Police says a 7-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle last Wednesday while crossing the street to his bus stop. Monday, the child’s mother told 13 NEWS she’s concerned this may happen to someone else.

She said there are no cross walks or flashing lights on the road where her son was hit to the intersection of Tuttle Cove Rd. and Terra Heights Dr. She told us kids stand on the highway to wait for the bus everyday.

RCPD said the child was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 78-year-old Andrew Spencer Tomb III. The mother said she’s disappointed that the driver did not seem to show more concern for her son’s condition. RCPD says no citations have been injured for the incident, but the boy’s mother says someone needs to be held responsible.

He was flown to Stormont Vail with serious injuries, and his mom says recovery will take some time. She declined to speak with us on camera, under the advice of an attorney she is consulting about the situation.

13 NEWSasked RCPD about the safety concerns. They said either the City of Manhattan or KDOT would be responsible for evaluating whether crosswalks or other precautions are needed.

