Lawrence Police: Private security company pepper-sprayed frat house protesters

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Pepper spray that was used on student protesters outside of the Phi Kappa Psi house on the University of Kansas campus on Monday night was the doing of private security personnel according to police.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Monday night officers were called to an area of the University of Kansas Campus for what was initially reported as trespassing in progress. However, upon arrival, officers encountered several hundred protesters outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house.

LKPD said officers, along with members of the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office and KU Public Safety maintained a presence in the area for the entirety of the protest to make sure that everyone involved was safe.

No arrests were made or injuries were reported due to the protest. However, LKPD said it was made aware of reports that claimed officers used pepper spray on protestors at the frat house.

LKPD said the pepper spray was not used by Lawrence officers, but instead by private security personnel before officers arrived.

LKPD also said that it has been made aware of the possible sexual assault over the weekend that happened near campus with a member of the fraternity. In order to protect the privacy of the victims, LKPD said it will not provide details of this incident.

The Department said it takes allegations of sexual assault very seriously. Pary of the trauma-informed practices used by officers focuses on empowering survivors by allowing them the time and space to make their own decisions.

LKPD said it encourages anyone that is a victim or has knowledge of a sexual assault to call it at 785-832-7509.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.