Lawrence company to bring $61 million investment to community

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence company will bring a $61 million investment to the community.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she visited Berry Global Group, Inc. in Lawrence on Tuesday to celebrate a major expansion project that will create 84 new jobs and invest $61 million in the community.

“Berry Global Group, Inc. has been a mainstay in Lawrence’s manufacturing sector for many years, this expansion will bring 84 new jobs and millions of new investment dollars to their community,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank Berry Global leaders for their investment in our state and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

“The demand for more sustainably produced packaging material has absolutely exploded, and Berry Global is in the perfect position to capitalize on this moment,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This is a win for Lawrence manufacturing, and the many new jobs created will further strengthen the region as an international manufacturing and production leader.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the Berry Global expansion will include the installation of new thermoform production lines and printers in an already existing warehouse. The new equipment will allow Berry to increase its capacity to meet the demand for clear drink cups and lids.

Made from polypropylene, Gov. Kelly said the drink cups and lids are more commonly accepted for recycling than either paper or foam cups and provide an ideal packaging solution for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores and other foodservice markets.

“We are extremely pleased to expand our Lawrence facility, allowing us to increase our industry-leading thermoforming capabilities and bring to market exciting new products that provide solutions for our customers,” Bill Norman President of Berry’s Consumer Packaging North America Division said. “On behalf of Berry, I extend our sincere appreciation to the community, local officials and the State for their ongoing support of our growth initiatives. I also want to thank our team members for their unwavering commitment to Berry, our customers and each other by creating a positive and safe working environment.”

“Berry Global is an important existing industry in Lawrence and our community is excited that it will be expanding here. Our recently completed economic development strategic plan reinforces the importance of our existing businesses and encourages retention and expansion of these businesses. The City looks forward to being a continued strong partner for Berry as it invests further in Lawrence,” Mayor of Lawrence, Brad Finkeldei said.

“Evergy is pleased to have worked as a partner with the Department of Commerce and the EDC of Lawrence and Douglas County on this exciting expansion,” John Engelmann, Lead Economic Development Manager for Evergy said. “Projects like these demonstrate the importance of ongoing business retention and expansion efforts by state and local economic development organizations.”

“We are extremely pleased that Berry Global is adding a significant number of jobs and capital investment in Lawrence. This facility has been a mainstay of our local business community for many years, and we’re very happy to see it continue to flourish and grow,” said Steve Kelly, Vice President of Economic Development at the Chamber of Lawrence.

