KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of students gathered outside a University of Kansas fraternity house Monday night in protest of an alleged rape by a fraternity member.

With signs in hand, the crowd chanted “kick him out” in unison outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

The “No Means No” rally was organized following an alleged drugging and raping of a woman on Saturday by one of Phi Kappa Psi’s members.

KU student Katherine Strane attended the protest.

“I do not stand for that in the slightest because it is an awful, terrible thing to do,” she continued saying, “That is like the most shameful lowest of low thing you can ever do.”

University of Kansas campus police and the Lawrence Police Department responded to the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house for what they said was reported as a “trespassing in progress.”

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, LPD said no arrests or injuries had been reported.

Students at the protest said they are calling for the alleged rapist to be arrested.

“KU needs to do something. There needs to be a harsh punishment for those who are caught,” Strane added, “Many of the people before this got away with it and if this guy gets away with it, it is just going to be a repeated cycle.”

Shantanice Thomas agreed saying, “It is very common and KU does nothing about it, the organizations have done nothing about it because we don’t matter to them.”

Sava Jarman even said the alleged actions have her concerned about the safety on campus.

“That is a thought in the back of my head that I could get roofied any moment, at any time if I go out, that is a thought that I do have to worry about,” she said.

Phi Kappa Psi released a statement Monday ahead of the protest.

It said, “Phi Kappa Psi became aware of allegations against a new undergraduate member based on alleged events occurring at the chapter house on the night of September 11.”

They said university officials were immediately notified, so an investigation could begin.

The statement continued reading, “Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

Jarman said, “I would like KU and the frat to take action and even law enforcement because this is not what KU represents, this is not what the state of Kansas represents.”

The students told 13 NEWS they plan to have another protest outside the fraternity Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

A petition with over 7,000 signatures has also been created. It is calling for the removal of Phi Kappa Psi from KU’s campus citing this alleged rape is only one of many reports.

