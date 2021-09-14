Kansas among top half of states most vaccinated against COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With about 45% of Kansans fully vaccinated, a recent study shows that the Sunflower State is in the top half of states that are most vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to WalletHub.com, 93% of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. say they do not plan to ever get the COVID-19 vaccine. The personal finance website released its latest study, 2021′s States that Vaccinate the Most, and Kansas ranks in the top half. In order to find which states vaccinate most, the website said it looked at data such as the share of vaccinated children, the share of people without health insurance and flu vaccination rates among adults.

The study shows that Kansas was ranked 22nd in the nation for states that have vaccinated the most. The Sunflower State ranked 29 for Children and Teenager Immunization Rates, 19 for Adult and Elderly Vaccination Rates and 30 for Immunization Uptake Disparity and Influencing Factors.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, about 45% of Kansans have been fully vaccinated while over 50% have received one dose, which is about 1.5 million residents. The dashboard indicates that over 3.4 million doses have been distributed statewide and over 2.8 million have been administered.

According to the study, Kansas is also better vaccinated than bordering states Oklahoma and Missouri. Oklahoma ranked 35th with a Children and Teen Immunization Rate ranking of 50, an Adult and Elderly Vaccination Rate ranking of 20 and an Immunization Uptake Disparities and Influencing Factors ranking of 43. Missouri ranked 42nd for child and teen vaccines, 32nd for adult and elderly vaccines and 36th uptake disparities and influencing factors.

Kansas’s other two border states, Nebraska and Colorado seem to be better situated on the vaccination front. Nebraska ranked 7th overall with a child and teen vaccine rank of 9, an adult and elderly vaccine rank of 7 and an uptake disparity and influencing factors rank of 11. Colorado was ranked 18th overall with a child and teen vaccine rank of 18, an adult and elderly vaccine rank of 17 and an uptake disparity and influencing factors rank of 16.

The top five states for COVID-19 vaccines are Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and North Dakota. While the worst states at administering the vaccine are Mississippi, Georgia, Texas, Arizona and Nevada.

The study also shows that Oklahoma has the fourth-lowest share of teens with up-to-date HPV vaccines and the fifth-lowest share of teens with MenACWY vaccines. Oklahoma also has the second-highest share of the population without health insurance coverage. Lastly, the study shows that Kansas has the fifth-lowest share of children under 6 in a centralized immunization information system.

