Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape

Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of protesters are gathered outside of a frat house on the University of Kansas Campus.

Attendees tell 13 NEWS that they are protesting the rape of a woman last night by a member of the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. They want the man to be arrested for his actions.

Campus Police and Lawrence Police are reportedly on scene.

13 NEWS is on its way to the scene, updates will follow.

