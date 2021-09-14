Advertisement

Hiawatha school board revises COVID quarantine measures

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Hiawatha school board voted to revise quarantine guidelines after a lengthy discussion on the matter Monday evening, according to KNZA Radio.

During its meeting, members of the Hiawatha Unified School District 415 Board of Education voted unanimously to quarantine only students and staff who have at least two symptoms of COVID-19.

KNZA says that is a change from guidelines established by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment which the board earlier had adopted as part of the district’s “Return to Learn Plan.”

At a special meeting Aug. 31, the board voted to establish a mask mandate for two weeks in an effort to reduce the number of students in quarantine. A

KNZA said at that time, more than 100 students were in quarantine.

At Monday evening’s meeting, Erin Wenger, the district’s head nurse, said the coronavirus-related numbers in Hiawatha schools had dramatically improved.

Wenger said there were six positive cases in the district, with three of those at the high school. She said 26 students were in quarantine.

KNZA says the board elected to let the mask mandate expire as of the original date on Tuesday morning, Sept, 14.

