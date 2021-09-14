Hazing investigation underway at Burlingame High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received 2 anonymous handwritten letters over the past few days regarding allegations of hazing by Burlingame High School senior football players against freshman players.

13 NEWS contacted Burlingame School District Superintendent Dr. Marcy Cassidy about the allegations.

Dr. Cassidy told us allegations of misconduct have been reported and are under investigation.

She said since the allegations involve individual students, “I cannot provide any more specific details at this time. At Burlingame, our students are our top priority. Our goal is to provide a safe and healthy school environment for our entire student body.”

We are asking the Superintendent about some allegations that might require a law enforcement investigation.

