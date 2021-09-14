Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former member of the Topeka City Council has been jailed for domestic battery.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections, Brendan Roy Jensen was booked into custody Monday at 9:05 p.m.

Jensen was booked for criminal restraint, domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, and criminal damage to property.

Jensen was elected to represent Topeka Council District 6 in April of 2015 and served one term which ended in January 2020.

This is a developing story.

