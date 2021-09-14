Advertisement

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

