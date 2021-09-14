Fire crews quickly contain fire on SW Lane
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Dept. says an investigation is underway into what caused a Central Topeka house fire early Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called to 1278 SW Lane at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a structure fire.
Nobody was injured. Officials say the home was not vacant.
Topeka Fire says the 1200 block of SW Lane will be closed “for a while.”
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.