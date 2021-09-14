Douglas Co. COVID-19 vaccine coordination leader named to 40 Under 40 in Public Health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman behind the department responsible for Douglas Co.’s COVID-19 vaccine, case investigation and outbreak management has been named to the 40 Under 40 in Public Health list from the de Beaumont Foundation.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says Sonia Jordan, Director of Informatics, has been named to the “40 Under 40 in Public Health” for her work with the department.

According to LDCPH, the de Beaumont Foundation announced the 2021 list on Sept. 14 after applications from hundreds of leaders in public health were reviewed. The cohort was chosen by a distinguished panel of public health professionals for their leadership and impact on community health.

“At a time when health professionals are being required to adapt and take on monumental challenges, we are incredibly proud of these leaders,” said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. “We created the 40 Under 40 program to recognize and tell the stories of rising leaders who are making a difference in communities across the country. By promoting their work and accomplishments, we hope to attract and inspire a new generation of leaders.”

With over a decade of experience, including five years at LDCPH, the Department said Jordan has held various roles in public health informatics, health equity, infectious disease and public health preparedness. As Director of Informatics, it said she played a lead role in the development and dissemination of the Douglas Co. Health Equity Report and has been an active partner in building a data-sharing collaborative meant to support behavioral health.

“In public health, it is vital that we develop leaders who have a vision for the health of their communities,” LDCPH Director Dan Partridge said. “Sonia Jordan is an outstanding individual with vision and passion for the work and I am excited for the opportunity this selection represents.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, LDCPH said Jordan has shifted gears to help the county’s response. Her department covers all disease investigation, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine and outbreak management as well as coordinating the distribution of the vaccine to the community.

“The past year-and-a-half has been hard for many people in public health. But with the challenges, opportunities have presented themselves. Opportunities to build trust in public health, to create momentum in other areas of community health, and to become a trusted leader in the field of health – these are all opportunities that should be seized,” Jordan said.

According to LDCPH, applications were submitted between Feb. and April of 2021. The pool represented a diverse set of backgrounds and a wide range of professional roles.

For more information about the 40 Under 40 in Public Health, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.