Dollar General joins $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Dillons Health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add Dollar General to your list of stores and pharmacies giving out incentives for receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14, that Dollar General has joined Dillons Health as part of its new vaccine incentive program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and mitigate the spread of the virus. She said all newly vaccinated Kansans ages 12 and older are eligible to get $50 per dose, $100 total, at select Dollar General locations

“Getting every eligible Kansan vaccinated is critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, protect our businesses, keep kids in school, and reduce strain on our hospitals,” Governor Kelly said. “This incentive program is another tool to support our ongoing vaccine efforts. I want to thank Dollar General officials for joining this program to protect the communities they serve.”

According to Gov. Kelly, vaccines will be given through mobile units in parking lots of select locations. She said gift cards will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those that get COVID-19 vaccines in these locations will get a form and a pre-stamped envelope after each dose.

Gov. Kelly said once the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has received the completed forms, a $50 Visa gift card will be mailed to the mailing address patients provided on the form, while gift card supplies last.

According to the Kansas Governor, COVID-19 vaccines are free statewide and all Kansans 12 and older are eligible for the $100 incentive. No appointment is required to get a vaccination.

Dollar General locations participating in the incentive are as follows:

Cherokee County: 604 West 7th Street, Galena, KS 66739 705 North High School Avenue, Columbus, KS 66725

Crawford County: 108 Highway 400, Cherokee, KS 66724 2004 South Rouse Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762 800 West Saint John Street, Girard, KS 66743 302 West South Street, Arma, KS 66712

Labette County: 200 West 4th Street, Altamont, KS 67330

Montgomery County: 505 Black Dog Trail, Caney, KS 67333 1101 Hall Street, Coffeyville, KS 67337 1210 East Main Street, Independence, KS 67301

Neosho County: 618 West State Street, Erie, KS 66733 321 West Cherry Street, Chanute, KS 66720

Wilson County: 312 Main Street, Neodesha, KS 66757 2134 East Washington Street, Fredonia, KS 66736



Gov. Kelly said vaccine availability and appointment times will vary by location.

