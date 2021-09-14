Advertisement

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues, dropping one complaint

By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The court case of a Shawnee Heights District parent court hearing started on Tuesday in regards to her daughters’ covid-related quarantines, but the fight continues.

Jill Foster-Koch filed two separate complaints, one for each child after her daughters were quarantined from school due to covid-19 exposure.

She named USD 450 and the Shawnee County Health Department in the complaint but dropped the district from it on Tuesday.

Foster-Koch’s appeal actually comes under a 2005 state law allowing people to appeal isolation or quarantine orders, rather than a new law that’s under court challenge.

Foster-Koch requests the health department rescind the quarantine orders because her children are healthy and she is missing work.

In court on Tuesday, her children testified without the public present due to being minors.

Foster-Koch also took the stand and answered questions from the defendants and her defense.

She says she wants to continue this fight because she’s concerned this can happen to her children again.

Another hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, September 23rd at 2:30 pm.

